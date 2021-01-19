Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $1,171,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 118.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $222.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.74. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $250.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3,283.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.41.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

