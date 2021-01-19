Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 283,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 225,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 64,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $32.64.

