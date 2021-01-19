Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $841,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 37.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $145,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Truist lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $47.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.