Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 475.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

TECL opened at $379.45 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $74.15 and a 12 month high of $418.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.