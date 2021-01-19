Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 601 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after buying an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,854.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 603,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 572,156 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 71.1% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after acquiring an additional 522,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 378.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 417,673 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,162,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

