Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.94. 326,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,235,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $209.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

