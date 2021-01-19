Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 30,919 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,919 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9,708.1% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 258,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 255,711 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,910,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $14,751,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

