Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 31,407 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,407 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 3.7% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,150. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.52. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

