Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.00.

OTCMKTS SPXSF traded up $9.92 on Friday, hitting $155.45. 796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $90.50 and a 1-year high of $155.45.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

