Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to Sell

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Cfra upgraded Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.19.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $319.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.98. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $370.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,190 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after buying an additional 718,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,879,000 after buying an additional 555,409 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,687,000 after buying an additional 496,537 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.