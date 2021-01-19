STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered STAG Industrial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of STAG stock remained flat at $$30.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,453. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

