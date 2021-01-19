State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,369 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYMT. BTIG Research began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Maxim Group upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

