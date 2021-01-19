State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,426,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,814,000 after buying an additional 63,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,191,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,850,000 after acquiring an additional 64,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,085,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,742,000 after acquiring an additional 128,394 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 668,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after acquiring an additional 353,490 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

RHI opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $67.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

