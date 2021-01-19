State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,678,000 after buying an additional 1,972,888 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,571,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,648,000 after buying an additional 152,264 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,474,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after buying an additional 74,536 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,631,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,572,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

WRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.