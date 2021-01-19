State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.13 Million Stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa during the third quarter worth about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ VRTU opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. Virtusa Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. Virtusa’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

