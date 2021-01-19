State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 83.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,093,000 after acquiring an additional 204,117 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at about $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of CHCT opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.39.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

