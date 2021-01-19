State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 267 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Watsco by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSO opened at $236.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.52 and a 200-day moving average of $227.10. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Watsco’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.57.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

