State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,602 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Big Lots by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Big Lots by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Big Lots by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Big Lots by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.