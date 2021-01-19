State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,235 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Signet Jewelers worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,134,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $12,022,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $2,811,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $2,533,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 566.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SIG opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

