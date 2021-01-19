State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 128,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in National Instruments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in National Instruments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 498.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 164,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

National Instruments stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. National Instruments’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

