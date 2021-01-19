Sterling Bancorp (STL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.65 million. On average, analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STL stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

