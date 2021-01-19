StrongHands (SHND) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $394.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $433,761.44 and approximately $394.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,308,328,147 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,895,133,793 tokens. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

