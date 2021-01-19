Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Short Interest Update

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

SURRY stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. Sun Art Retail Group has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47.

About Sun Art Retail Group

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates its hypermarkets under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands. The company also provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 486 outlets in 232 cities across 29 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities.

