Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $52.35. 8,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,959. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $68,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 732,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,459,414.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,631. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.