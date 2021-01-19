TAP Consulting LLC Buys 588 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKK. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 173.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKK traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.40. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,050. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.47. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.27 and a one year high of $331.52.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

