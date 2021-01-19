TAP Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 248,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $2,568,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,834.4% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $7.04 on Tuesday, reaching $197.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,360. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $191.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average is $153.73.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

