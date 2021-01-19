TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $239.93. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,960. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $126.19 and a twelve month high of $243.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.90 and a 200-day moving average of $210.33.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.