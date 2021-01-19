TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 190,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 187,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period.

Shares of IWC stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.12. 1,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,900. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $133.29.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

