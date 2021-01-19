TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 37,851 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,851 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 55,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,780. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13.

