TAP Consulting LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up 1.5% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WST traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $298.43. 5,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,650. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $312.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.78 and its 200-day moving average is $273.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

