TAP Consulting LLC Sells 414 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKH. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of JKH traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $392.75. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,920. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $183.44 and a 12 month high of $397.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.27.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

