TAP Consulting LLC Sells 922 Shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,337,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 83,549 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,394,000 after acquiring an additional 41,268 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $4,723,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $4,374,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VPU traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.67. 10,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,200. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.68. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.