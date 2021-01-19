Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Short Interest Up 27.6% in December

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 15.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $145,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRGP opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

