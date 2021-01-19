Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) (CVE:TKU) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) (CVE:TKU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$7.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97.

Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) Company Profile (CVE:TKU)

Tarku Resources Ltd., an exploration company, engages in the discovery and exploration of precious, base, and strategic metal projects. The company explores for gold, zinc, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 104 claims with an area of 5,494.56 hectares; Admiral project comprising 30 claims with an area of 1,667 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 89 claims with an area of 4,870.49 hectares located in Quebec.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.