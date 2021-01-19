TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$68.00 to C$65.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.57, but opened at $53.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) shares last traded at $54.36, with a volume of 1,059,615 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. CSFB set a C$65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.74.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total value of C$512,626.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$66,929.76. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,773. Insiders bought 3,653 shares of company stock worth $194,600 in the last 90 days.

The firm has a market cap of C$50.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1799998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.24%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

