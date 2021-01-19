Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Short Interest Down 14.7% in December

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 483,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 100.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 104,364 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth about $305,000. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNK stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $398.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

