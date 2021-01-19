Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $279,217,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,440,000 after purchasing an additional 540,612 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 559.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after purchasing an additional 533,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 109.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after acquiring an additional 472,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $169.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $173.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

