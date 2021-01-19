Texas Instruments (TXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $169.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.13. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $173.66. The company has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.