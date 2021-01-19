Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Holdings Decreased by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land Trust comprises about 3.6% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 417.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $844.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,951. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12 month low of $295.05 and a 12 month high of $895.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $714.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.82.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $793.02 per share, for a total transaction of $34,892.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,811 shares of company stock worth $295,375. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPL shares. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

