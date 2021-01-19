The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.87.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.