The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Position Increased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for about 1.3% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $20,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.32. 9,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.04 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $56.20.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

