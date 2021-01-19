The Gap, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Gap in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.79.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $22.06 on Monday. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Gap by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Gap by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Gap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

