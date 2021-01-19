The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.50 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.64% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ PECK traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.97. 5,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.01. The Peck has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $90.11 million, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Peck had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

In other The Peck news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Peck stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of The Peck at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

The Peck Company Profile

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

