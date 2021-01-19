The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Progressive have outperformed the industry year to date. It continues to gain on higher premiums, given its compelling product portfolio, leadership position and strength in both Vehicle and Property businesses. Focus on becoming a one-stop insurance destination, catering to customers opting for a combination of home and auto insurance, augurs well for growth. Solid policies in force and strong retention ratio should remain healthy. Competitive pricing to retain current customers and address customer needs with new offerings should continue to drive policy life expectancy. However, exposure to catastrophe induces volatility to the underwriting results. Also, escalating expenses due to higher losses and settlement expenses have put a strain on margin. High debt level along with low times earned interest pose financial risk.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,855. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.34.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

