The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The RealReal in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REAL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The RealReal has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $28.81.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in The RealReal by 3,609.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 139.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,687 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the third quarter worth $13,921,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The RealReal in the third quarter worth $12,649,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $3,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,059.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $35,933.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,020,279 shares in the company, valued at $57,168,367.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 811,108 shares of company stock worth $16,546,976. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

