The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SMUUY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

