The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Boosted by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

