Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,900 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 644,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Titan Medical by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Titan Medical by 149.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 218.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the period. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 80,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.