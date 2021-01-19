Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.90.

Tivity Health stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 29,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,873. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. The firm had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Tivity Health by 57.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 154.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 359.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

