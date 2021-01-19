TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TOTAL SE (FP.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.95 ($50.53).

Get TOTAL SE (FP.PA) alerts:

Shares of FP opened at €36.98 ($43.51) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.83. TOTAL SE has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.